James W. Esposito, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for James W. Esposito will be Sunday, June 19 at the Watertown VFW from 1:00pm-4:00pm. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to his family.

James passed away Sunday, June 5th at his home where he was surround by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 78 years old.

Born March 24, 1944, in Watertown, James was a son of Jack and Kathleen (Laughren) Esposito. He was educated locally and enlisted with the United States Army Reserves in 1963.

Following an honorable discharge in 1970 James worked as a truck driver for several local companies. After retiring from Anchor Motor Freight James worked for several years at F.X. Caprara.

On November 19, 1965, he married Carol Hughes. James enjoyed motorcycles, the New York Yankees, horses, NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt), and attending his grandsons dirtbike races.

Surviving besides his wife of 57 years, Carol, are his children, Todd W. Esposito of Adams Center, Kelly Esposito of Syracuse, Shelly Esposito of Watertown; a stepson, Ronnie (Vicki) Sanford of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Brianna Esposito, Chelsey (Chad) Hatchell, Michael (Moriah) Percy, Samantha (Anthony) Harrison, Kayleigh (William) Leopard; and his siblings, John (Lucy) Esposito, Linda (Bob) Rose, Ronald (Karen) Esposito. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

