Local leaders work to stop sex offenders from living near parks, playgrounds

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Keeping sex offenders from living near a park or playground. That’s the goal as elected leaders from West Carthage and the town of Champion go in front of Jefferson County lawmakers Tuesday night.

783 feet - that’s how far it is from the neighborhood playground to the front door of the Pleasant Night Inn. It’s a distance that’s too close for comfort for some elected officials in West Carthage.

“It’s just a concern that the county Department of Social Services continues to place registered sex offenders that close to the facility,” said village Mayor Scott Burto.

“Specifically I think where a lined was crossed is having some sex offenders that are coming here through DSS and also through Department of Corrections through parole,” said Champion Town Supervisor Brian Peck.

Burto and Peck have drafted a pair of resolutions they want the Jefferson County Board of Legislators to consider.

The resolutions would prohibit sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a park. Right now state law only prohibits high-risk sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of schools. It doesn’t mention parks.

“Our main concern is for the children of the area that utilize this playground and facility all summer long. We’re asking them to set a policy with tax dollars, that they don’t place them in this facility because of the obvious concern with the park,” said Burto.

“We do believe that there are better placements not in proximity to a baseball field or a playground, and we just think that we need some common sense here,” said Brian Peck.

It appears Burto and Peck have some support at the county level.

“It’s time that we tighten down our own internal policy, but also express to the state level too, our own frustration along with our local communities. They need to tighten down where offenders are allowed to and not to go,” said District 7 Legislator John Peck, who represents the town of Champion.

The New York State Sexual Assault Reform Act prevents Level 2 and 3 sex offenders from being housed 1,000 feet from a school. There is nothing in the act that says anything about a park or a playground.

We spoke to District 13 Legislator Scott Gray. He said that although the motel is in compliance with the state’s Sexual Assault Reform Act, he believes that work needs to be done at both the county and state levels to prevent sex offenders from continuing to be placed near playgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.