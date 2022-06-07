Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of driving drunk while three children rode in his vehicle.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Jeffrey Peters was pulled over on Judson Street in the village last Friday for multiple traffic infractions.

During the stop, officials said they found Peters was drunk and had been driving with three children in the vehicle.

After being told he was under arrest, deputies said Peters refused to comply and had to be forcefully restrained.

He was charged with:

3 counts of Aggravated DWI with Children in Vehicle

3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

DWI First Offense

Resisting Arrest

Consuming alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Using a Portable Electronic Device While Driving

Failure to Keep Right

Failure to Use Turn Signal

Peters was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.

