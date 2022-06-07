Advertisement

Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle

DWI Graphic
DWI Graphic(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of driving drunk while three children rode in his vehicle.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Jeffrey Peters was pulled over on Judson Street in the village last Friday for multiple traffic infractions.

During the stop, officials said they found Peters was drunk and had been driving with three children in the vehicle.

After being told he was under arrest, deputies said Peters refused to comply and had to be forcefully restrained.

He was charged with:

  • 3 counts of Aggravated DWI with Children in Vehicle
  • 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • DWI First Offense
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Consuming alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
  • Using a Portable Electronic Device While Driving
  • Failure to Keep Right
  • Failure to Use Turn Signal

Peters was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.

