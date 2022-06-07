Mental health urgent care facility sees slowdown in patient demand

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three months after opening a new mental health urgent care in Ogdensburg, the group Citizen Advocates says it has helped the community a lot but admits there’s much much more it can do.

Beds, TVs, stuffed animals, board games - all things that make you feel at home while at Citizen Advocates Mental Health Urgent Care.

The facility on Park Street in Ogdensburg opened in April. It’s essentially a 24/7 emergency room for mental health and addiction.

With 14 rooms in total - some for kids, some for adults - they’re ready to fill them all.

“In the very beginning, we were excited. We had quite a few people coming through the doors. Now, it varies by day,” said Lori Burke, associate director of health operations.

The group has spent the last three months getting to know the community it now serves and it wants Ogdensburg residents and beyond to know they’re here with open ears and open arms.

No questions are asked and no appointments are necessary.

“Traditional services you would make an appointment, and try to get in to see a provider. With this service, people can come right through the front door. We have therapists, other support staff,” said Burke.

Patients can go for just a few hours to get through a crisis or spend a few days or weeks through the respite program.

The facility even takes overnight admissions.

“That is actually a little bit slow right now, so we’re just trying to connect with folks in the community and getting people up and running and understanding what we do so they can take advantage of what those services are,” said Burke.

And the services are plenty. Here’s a link to more information and a full list of services.

