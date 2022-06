TEMPE, Arizona (WWNY) - Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown passed away November 27, 2021 at his home in Tempe, Arizona.

An informal graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th at Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his family home.

