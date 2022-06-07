Ogdensburg police seek public’s help in stabbing investigation

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police are asking for your help as they investigate Sunday night’s stabbing at a United Helpers facility.

A resident at Gateway Apartments is accused of stabbing another with a knife. The alleged victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

According to officials, the suspect fled the facility and wasn’t seen again for two hours. He was later taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials spent much of Monday searching the woods behind Gateway Apartments to find the knife used in the assault.

No weapon has been found, so police are now asking people to call them if they saw a shirtless, barefoot man in jeans walking on Proctor Avenue or the Ford Street extension between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials are also asking people to check home security camera footage for the man.

Police say if they can figure out where the suspect went, it could help them find the knife.

If you have information, police ask that you call Lieutenant Corey Maxner at 315-393-1555.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

United Helpers says Gateway Apartments is designed to help people transition from a hospital into the community.

