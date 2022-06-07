Advertisement

Rain today & becoming less humid

It's wet out there today.
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We’ll have some cloudy breaks between showers this morning.

We’ll have more showers this afternoon that last into the evening. Thunderstorms are possible and downpours could be heavy at times.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

A cold front coming behind the showers will knock the humidity down and give us lower overnight temperatures. Lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There’s a chance of showers before 9 a.m. Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and 68 on Friday.

The weekend will be unsettled and it continues to be seasonably cool. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.

It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Monday.

Mostly cloudy & becoming humid