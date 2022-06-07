Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers' duel.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In diamond action from the Duffy Dome, the Watertown Rapids were up early Monday morning, hosting Mohawk Valley in a 10 a.m. start.

It turned out to be a pitcher’s duel.

A full house of elementary students from different schools enjoyed Education Day at Toyota Field.

Beaver River product Jonah Shearer made his first appearance with the Rapids. He would go five innings allowing 1 run on four hits and striking out five. It was a good outing for Shearer.

The Rapids, though, would be held in check. Watertown had only two hits, including one by St. Cloud State product Mason Diaz.

Mohawk Valley defeated the Rapids 1-0.

Watertown heads to Amsterdam Tuesday night before returning to the fairgrounds Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.