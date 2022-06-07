Advertisement

Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers’ duel

Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers' duel.
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In diamond action from the Duffy Dome, the Watertown Rapids were up early Monday morning, hosting Mohawk Valley in a 10 a.m. start.

It turned out to be a pitcher’s duel.

A full house of elementary students from different schools enjoyed Education Day at Toyota Field.

Beaver River product Jonah Shearer made his first appearance with the Rapids. He would go five innings allowing 1 run on four hits and striking out five. It was a good outing for Shearer.

The Rapids, though, would be held in check. Watertown had only two hits, including one by St. Cloud State product Mason Diaz.

Mohawk Valley defeated the Rapids 1-0.

Watertown heads to Amsterdam Tuesday night before returning to the fairgrounds Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James

Latest News

Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers' duel
For the first time in 10 seasons, the Clarkson Women’s Lacrosse program will have a new head...
Sunday Sports: Clarkson Women’s Lacrosse Coach steps down after 10 year run
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10
State baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs took place Saturday with a number of Section 10...
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10