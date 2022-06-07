Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators

Latest News

State holds first meetings on reusing closed north country prisons
A recent survey shared its findings when it comes to Americans and their current tipping trends.
Americans are worse tippers than before start of pandemic, survey finds
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
LIVE: Biden signs bills on health care for veterans
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked