Richard G. Schreiber, 82, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard G. Schreiber, 82, a resident of the Lewis County Health System, Nursing Home, formerly of Baldwinsville, passed away on Saturday evening, June 4, 2022.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Agawam Center Cemetery, Agawam, MA. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, NY.

Richard is survived by his sibling Betsy (Jim) Gerhardt and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara and 7 other siblings, Paul Schreiber, Jim Schreiber, Marion Wallace-Ferris, Roy Schreiber, Jr., Harold Schreiber, John Schreiber, and Eugene Schreiber, and niece Joy Alaniz and grand-nephew Cody Schreiber.

Richard was born on November 21, 1939 in Mexico, NY, a son of the late Roy and Gertrude Lyman Schreiber and attended school at West Genesee High School. In his lifetime he worked as a fork-lift operator and maintenance man at several Syracuse-based businesses.

On December 31st, 1969 he married Barbara Klinger who would share his name and be the love of his life for the next 51 years. For over half a century this dynamic duo would grow flowers, dote on nieces and nephews and laugh and cry with their friends and neighbors. While "Aunt Barb" was making lasagna, chocolate no-bake cookies or any of several Polish dishes for family, friends and neighbors, "Uncle Dick" would quietly watch sports on the television, or work on cars, lawnmowers or air conditioners, often lending his expertise to a nephew that was in over his head on a project. When Barbara passed away on December 29th, 2019 just two days shy of their 52nd anniversary Richard determined to sell their home in Agawam, MA and move back to Baldwinsville. Before he could accomplish this task he suffered a stroke and after a few weeks of rehabilitation moved to Lewis County Residential Facility where he could be close to family members.

