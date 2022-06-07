State holds first meetings on reusing closed north country prisons

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The first meetings over how to reuse closed north country prisons took place on Tuesday.

Watertown and Ogdensburg correctional facilities were the subjects of two meetings.

State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office tells 7 News the talks were the very first step for the state in finding a way to get the prison properties back into some sort of use.

The meetings included Empire State Development as well as state assemblymen Ken Blankenbush to talk about Watertown and Mark Walczyk to speak about Ogdensburg.

Leaders from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties were on the call too.

It was a fact-finding mission for the state to learn if there are any major issues with the properties and to listen to local stakeholders.

