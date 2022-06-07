Teens accused of stealing 3 vehicles

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County teens face felony charges after allegedly stealing three vehicles.

Last Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-olds Richard Dominie II of the town of Lisbon and Jacob Ballan of the town of Canton.

Both are each with three felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Deputies were initially investigating a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Fulton Road in the town of Lisbon when they were dispatched to Conger Road in the town of Canton that was suspected to involve the same people.

Deputies recovered the initial vehicle and three additional stolen vehicles.

Dominic and Ballan were arrested with the assistance of New York State Police.

The teens were issued appearance tickets and are set to appear in Lisbon and Canton town courts on later dates.

The investigation continues.

