Tomorrow’s Health: cannabis & pain, COVID treatment benefits, long COVID

(WWNY) - Authors of a new study say they were surprised to find little research that could be helpful to patients considering using cannabis products to treat chronic pain.

Doctors at Oregon Health and Science University looked through more than 3,000 other studies and saw some indication products with cannabis could bring short-term relief, but those products varied widely and had notable side effects.

COVID treatment benefits

The COVID-19 treatment drug molnupiravir provides even more benefits for non-hospitalized patients battling the virus.

According to new research published in Annals of Internal Medicine, those with mild to moderate COVID symptoms who received the drug recovered faster and did not need respiratory intervention or an urgent care visit.

Researchers say even more benefits could also be discovered with time.

Long COVID

More than 40% of people battling long COVID experience moderate to severe sleep disturbances.

Doctors at Cleveland Clinic say black patients are three times more likely to deal with those sleep disturbances.

Long COVID patients with higher body mass indexes or struggling with anxiety disorders are also impacted.

