Trio of Democrats running for New York governor to debate

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will participate in her first debate Tuesday night as she campaigns to keep her job in the governor’s mansion.

Hochul, a Democrat who has been in office for 10 months, is facing primary challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who like Hochul has stuck to mostly centrist positions, and New York City’s elected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is the most progressive candidate in the race.

Suozzi and Williams are expected during the debate to focus on contrasting themselves with frontrunner Hochul, who has stacked up endorsements, including the backing of the state Democratic party, and hefty campaign funds.

