Advertisement

Trio of Democrats running for New York governor to debate

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will participate in her first debate Tuesday night as she campaigns to keep her job in the governor’s mansion.

Hochul, a Democrat who has been in office for 10 months, is facing primary challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who like Hochul has stuck to mostly centrist positions, and New York City’s elected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is the most progressive candidate in the race.

Suozzi and Williams are expected during the debate to focus on contrasting themselves with frontrunner Hochul, who has stacked up endorsements, including the backing of the state Democratic party, and hefty campaign funds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators
DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle

Latest News

Scam alert
Authorities warns of phone scam seeking Medicare info
The Watertown Rapids faced off Monday against Mohawk Valley in what would turn out to be a...
Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers’ duel
Wake Up Weather
Rain today & becoming less humid
Watertown City Hall
Watertown lawmakers approve city’s budget in split vote