Volunteer Transportation Center wins State Farm grant

Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation director Jeremiah Papineau, left, accepts a ceremonial check for a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. Presenting the check are State Farm agent Tom Spaulding and insurance representative Elizabeth Spaulding.(State Farm)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation has won a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

The VTC Foundation was one of 200 finalists across the in the nationwide grant competition and the only nonprofit organization in the running in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties.

“Words cannot express how excited we were to learn we had won a $25,000 grant from our friends at State Farm,” VTC Foundation director Jeremiah Papineau said. “It was something to be named a finalist but above and beyond to actually win a grant to help folks here in the North Country.”

The competition allowed members of the public to vote up to 10 times per day for their favorite finalist.

Traditionally, the competition has awarded $25,000 grants to the top 40 vote-getters. However, this year, in observance of State Farm’s 100th anniversary, the top 100 finalists each receive $25,000.

Voting was from April 27 to May 6.

The Volunteer Transportation Center gives rides to health care appointments, food sources, and other critical needs destinations for people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties who can’t drive themselves.

