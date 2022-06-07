Watertown lawmakers approve city’s budget in split vote

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council narrowly passed the city’s 2022-23 budget.

Flush with federal funding, the budget is much larger than normal years. It adds 22 new jobs.

Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Sarah Compo Pierce voted against the budget.

The number of new police officer positions was a sticking point in discussions, going back and forth from five new jobs to three.

In the end, in a 3-2 vote, the council opted to add all five jobs to the police department.

The council also voted unanimously to nix a controversial proposal to raise their salaries by $4,000 each. They’ll still receive a 2.75% cost-of-living increase.

Here was some of the discussion on the spending.

“I like to look at these things as if I’m spending my own money,” Comp Pierce said. “If I had a big influx of cash, I won the lottery, I wouldn’t jump to spend it all like it was burning a hole in my pocket. For me this number of positions is a lot and I think it’s a lot to ask the taxpayers to pay for.”

“I think two police officer positions is pretty important and I guess I would say a vote against the budget basically means that there’s no trust in Mr. Mix’s budget and his advice, the city comptroller’s advice” council member Lisa Ruggiero said. “Also, voting against it would be voting against the 11 million in ARPA funding projects.”

Smith said he would have cut the number of jobs added further if he could.

Council member Cliff Olney said he would have added 30 jobs if he could.

The budget also includes millions of dollars for water and sewer projects as well as Thompson Park.

It also cuts the property tax rate by 1.77%.

Following the budget talks, the council held its regularly scheduled meeting.

Council members voted 4-1 to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the city firefighter’s union.

The agreement covers July 1, 2020, through the end of this month.

Smith was the lone “no” vote.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.