Watertown’s planning board okays proposed Stewart’s Shop

Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops(WWNY)
By Erin Bischoff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The proposed Stewart’s Shop for Washington Street in Watertown gets the go-ahead from the city’s planning board.

In a 4-to-1 decision Tuesday afternoon, the planning board approved the project planned for the corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.

The project has been heavily debated over the last 8 months and pared down.

The plans received pushback from people who were concerned it would change the character of the neighborhood.

The plans will now go before the city council for one final vote.

