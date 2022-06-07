What gives? Gas prices soar even with tax holiday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Where did the savings go? Gas prices have ticked back up to levels we saw before the gas tax holiday went into effect.

Most places around Ogdensburg are teetering on $5 a gallon. In Canton, it’s over $5 a gallon.

And these are prices that don’t have a 16-cent state tax on them.

Drivers are hearing all sorts of reasons for the prices going back up.

“You know this is just ridiculous. It shouldn’t be this way. They can blame a lot of things on war and stuff, but it’s our government that’s doing it to us, as far as I’m concerned,” said Mike Fisher, Ogdensburg resident.

Rising gas prices are hitting wallets in Jefferson and Lewis counties as well.

AAA said the state average Tuesday for a gallon of gas is $4.94 cents a gallon. That’s up 6 cents from Monday.

Although the gas tax holiday was put in place, AAA communications specialist Valerie Puma says there are reasons why prices have climbed even higher.

“We are actually seeing what used to be below $100 per barrel. We are now seeing $120 per barrel for that crude oil,” she said.

Puma says the price of oil is a big influence on what we pay at the pump. If oil prices continue to rise, so will the cost of filling up.

“If I were to fill up, it would be well up over $65,” said Ian Graban as he pumped gas at Watertown’s Fastrac on State Street.

The stay-at-home father of 4 says trekking his kids around to everyday activities has become a money pit.

“It is not really an easy thing to keep up with,” he said.

Prices are not that much better in Lowville. One place is charging $4.89 a gallon. Non-members pretty much pay $5 a gallon.

A stark difference from last week. After the state’s gas tax suspension equaling 16 cents went into effect, prices were more like $4.50 or $4.60 a gallon.

AAA thinks this spike, a week later, may be due to station owners trying to play catch up.

“If they bought their supply when it was really expensive before that discount, they may just be working to sell off some of the more expensive gas before they can lower their prices,” said Puma.

It may pay to shop around. Back in Watertown, two gas stations on Arsenal Street within feet of one other showed a 30-cent difference in prices.

If there are long lines, likely the price is better. Valero drawing in drivers Tuesday with its usual discount of 5 cents off a gallon.

Everyone wants to prices head in the other direction.

“It would be nice to see gas prices at least a dollar less than what they currently are. Yes, I am honestly kind of afraid of where it is going to go before something finally happens,” said Graban.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

