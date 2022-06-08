Academic All-Star: Madelyn Dinneen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The last Academic All-Star of the season is Madelyn Dinneen, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk Central Central School.

Madelyn is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society, cross country, and track. She’s also class treasurer.

Madelyn plans to study wildlife and fisheries biology at Clemson University.

