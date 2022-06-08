Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Madelyn Dinneen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The last Academic All-Star of the season is Madelyn Dinneen, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk Central Central School.

Madelyn is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including National Honor Society, cross country, and track. She’s also class treasurer.

Madelyn plans to study wildlife and fisheries biology at Clemson University.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland

Latest News

The last Academic All-Star of the season is Madelyn Dinneen, a senior at Norwood-Norfolk...
WWNY Academic All-Star: Madelyn Dinneen
Arts All-Star: Zoey Anderson
Arts All-Star: Zoey Anderson
Arts All-Star: Zoey Anderson
Academic All-Stars: Katelynn Bennett & Riley Taylor
Academic All-Stars: Katelynn Bennett & Riley Taylor