After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law

TOWN OF CICERO, New York (WWNY) - A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers about the Move Over law.

The patrol vehicle was involved in the crash in the town of Cicero on Sunday.

The trooper was out of the car getting debris off Interstate 81 when a Cortland man hit the stopped police car, which had its emergency lights activated. No major injuries were reported.

Police are reminding motorists to remember to obey the Move Over law.

“Too many people are being killed along the roadside - whether they are tow truck drivers, firefighters, or police officers and they have a job to do,” said Trooper Jack Keller, New York State Police spokesperson.

If you can’t move over into another lane, police say you must slow down when you pass a stopped police car, tow truck, or state road crews.

