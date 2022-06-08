Can-Am driver spotlight: Mike Fowler

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville features many talented drivers. One of them is Mike Fowler.

Mike Fowler is in his second full season in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am.

He’s coming off a successful 2021 campaign.

The Brandon Hagen victory meant more to Fowler than just finishing first.

Fowler comes to Can-Am each week, passing a couple of well-known tracks along the way.

He loves what Can-Am has to offer.

It’s an expensive hobby, but one he’s not ready to give up.

Fowler races for the best reason of all: the love of the sport.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.