Can-Am driver spotlight: Mike Fowler
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville features many talented drivers. One of them is Mike Fowler.
Mike Fowler is in his second full season in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am.
He’s coming off a successful 2021 campaign.
The Brandon Hagen victory meant more to Fowler than just finishing first.
Fowler comes to Can-Am each week, passing a couple of well-known tracks along the way.
He loves what Can-Am has to offer.
It’s an expensive hobby, but one he’s not ready to give up.
Fowler races for the best reason of all: the love of the sport.
