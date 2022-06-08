Carolyn M. Westerdick, 69, of Clayton

Carolyn M. Westerdick, 69, of CR-3, passed away, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn M. Westerdick, 69, of CR-3, passed away, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on September 15, 1952 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of John B. and Pauline M. Hilts Piper and a graduate of LaFargeville Central School.

Carolyn married James H. Westerdick on October 10, 1970 at St. John’s Catholic Church, LaFargeville, NY.

She was a homemaker and also volunteered for the Redwood Thrift Store, where she was Assistant Manager.

Carolyn enjoyed baking, crafting, gardening and spending time with family and friends, especially her dog, “Mitzi” and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Pauline M. Hilts Piper, Watertown, NY; her husband of 51 years, James; a daughter, Jennifer Westerdick and her companion, Les Carr, Theresa, NY; three grandchildren, Kory Carr (Shannon Sherwood) Black River, NY, Kara Carr, Theresa, NY and Kendra Carr (Jayden LaClair) LaFargeville, NY; five brothers, John Piper (Barbara) LaFargeville, NY, Gary Piper and James Piper, both of Winter Haven, FL, Ronald Piper, Cato, NY, Scott Piper (Trish Hunt, her favorite sister-in-law) Clayton, NY; a sister, Connie Trainham, Dexter, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her father, John B. Piper in 2004 and a sister, Cheryl Piper in 2016, passed away previously.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

