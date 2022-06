ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life reception for Dolores E. Bain, 91, will be held Saturday, July 2nd at the home of son, Christopher Bain, 46514 Farrell Road, Redwood, NY, beginning at 4pm. Mrs. Bain passed away on February 11, 2022.

