Developer Mike Lundy sells construction business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two well-known local construction teams are combining to create a new company.

Developer and builder Mike Lundy is selling his construction business, which includes the Butler Building Career Buildership franchise he owns.

That business, Lundy Construction, also known as Lunco, is being acquired by Lawman Heating and Cooling of Sackets Harbor.

The new company will be called DBi, or Design Build Innovations.

Corry Lawler is the CEO and owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling.

Lawman has done decades’ worth of government work on Fort Drum. Lunco builds projects for the private sector.

This acquisition brings those two sectors together and creates one large construction company that can handle a project from the top down.

“So the new projects that will be under the new company, this opportunity provides us with an unparalleled process of single-source construction,” said Lundy.

“Working with DBi and seeing what Mike has done in the first few jobs that we have, we really custom build these buildings. We are able to sculpt these buildings into what the client wants,” said Lawler.

Lundy will stay on for at least 3 more years. His property investments are not part of the deal and he says he’ll continue to develop them.

The new company, DBi, will build them. Lunco workers will all stay employed.

Lundy said Lundy Construction has designed and built more than 2 million square feet of community, commercial and industrial buildings, as well as almost $50 million in private real estate development, leasing, and management.

Lawler said Lawman Heating and Cooling has been a leader in mechanical contracting for government-related projects. Over the years it has been able to develop several other self-performing departments such as general construction, electrical, plumbing, roofing, site/civil, and sheet metal manufacturing.

The business has executed nearly $1 billion in contracts over the last 20 years alone, he said.

