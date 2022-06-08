Douglas A. White, 101

Douglas A. White passed away at the age of 101 on June 3, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. White passed away at the age of 101 on June 3, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton, New York. A luncheon will be served at Pickens Hall following the services with everyone invited. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 14th from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home.

Mr. White is survived by two sons, Philip (Verna) White of Camillus and Gary White of Heuvelton, and a daughter Gail (Steven) Jemison of Sterling, CO. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by his wife, Evelyn, of 75 years, his parents, his 3 siblings, a son Thomas in 1993 and a daughter-in-law Myrna White in 2017.

Mr White was born on December 22, 1920 in Hammond, New York to Thomas and Alice (Patchin) White. He went to school in Heuvelton all 12 years graduating in 1939. He was employed locally for several years before joining the US Navy in 1942. He served on the destroyer the USS Black which was very active in the South Pacific during WWII. He was involved in 8 campaigns and received a good conduct medal. He was extremely proud of his military service and was discharged in 1945. On August 25, 1946 he married M. Evelyn Holmes in Lisbon, New York.

Following his discharge from the Navy, Douglas “Red” operated a dairy farm on the Heuvelton Flackville Road until 1975 when he sold the operation to his son. While continuing to be active on the farm, he started driving school bus for the Heuvelton Central School district retiring in 1996. He was very fond of his students and even until his death would bring up memories of his years driving the bus.

Douglas was a member of the Heuvelton Methodist Church, the Van Heuvel Lodge, and the Lisbon American Legion. He was very active on the Hillcrest Cemetery board until recent years and took great pride in the appearance of the cemetery. He was interested in all things “Heuvelton “, loved the village and proud of all it’s accomplishments. He and Evelyn were avid sports fans and not only followed Heuvelton sports but collegiate sports as well especially St.

Lawrence hockey and SU basketball. Until his death, he still had “his people “to call to remind them about an upcoming game. He will be greatly missed.

Douglas and Evelyn enjoyed traveling. They spent many spring breaks in Myrtle Beach, visited their son in Houma, LA several times and took a special trip to England and Scotland in 1973.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heuvelton Historical Association, the Hillcrest Cemetery, or the charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

