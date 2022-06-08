Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, passed away on Thursday May 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Joe, as he came to be known, was the youngest son of the late Vincent and Helen (Sonner) Mullaney.

Joe married Carolyn Scheible in 1968.

He was a painter by trade and worked for many different contractors over the years in Rochester. He was a member of the Teamsters Union in Rochester, NY, and worked at the Genesee Brewery for 12 years.

He spent weekends in the Thousand Islands area most of his life. First at his mothers cabin in Rossie, St Lawrence County, and then most of the last 50+ years in Three Mile Bay, where he retired.

On summer weekends he enjoyed his boat and fishing out on the Lake. For many years after they finished cleaning all those fish the group would gather to play pinochle when the sun went down.

Besides Carolyn, he is survived by his children: son, Richard (Lisa) of Rochester, daughter Julie, beloved grandson Patrick, brother Kevin and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at St Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent, NY on Friday, June 17th at 11 AM.

