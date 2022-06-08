Advertisement

Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, of Three Mile Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, passed away on Thursday May 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Joe, as he came to be known, was the youngest son of the late Vincent and Helen (Sonner) Mullaney.

Joe married Carolyn Scheible in 1968.

He was a painter by trade and worked for many different contractors over the years in Rochester. He was a member of the Teamsters Union in Rochester, NY, and worked at the Genesee Brewery for 12 years.

He spent weekends in the Thousand Islands area most of his life. First at his mothers cabin in Rossie, St Lawrence County, and then most of the last 50+ years in Three Mile Bay, where he retired.

On summer weekends he enjoyed his boat and fishing out on the Lake. For many years after they finished cleaning all those fish the group would gather to play pinochle when the sun went down.

Besides Carolyn, he is survived by his children: son, Richard (Lisa) of Rochester, daughter Julie, beloved grandson Patrick, brother Kevin and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at St Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent, NY on Friday, June 17th at 11 AM.

Online condolences may be made

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Michael L. Gates, 66
Douglas A. White passed away at the age of 101 on June 3, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Douglas A. White, 101
Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Town of Brownville, passed away at his home on June 2nd, 2022.
Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, of Brownville
Members of the real estate community came together Wednesday to clean up part of Watertown's...
Realtors spruce up area around monument

Obituaries

Rory M. O’Neill, age 71, of Fowler, passed away at home on June 6, 2022.
Rory M. O’Neill, 71, of Fowler
Candles
Graveside service for Mavis Hendrick
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Lewis County beefing up security on trails
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
Mike Lundy and Corry Lawler
Developer Mike Lundy sells construction business