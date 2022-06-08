Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, of Brownville

Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Town of Brownville, passed away at his home on June 2nd, 2022. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Town of Brownville, passed away at his home on June 2nd, 2022.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 from

2pm – 5pm at the American Legion Post 61, 138 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601. Burial will be at a later date in Sanford’s Corners Cemetery, Calcium.

He is survived by a brother Gerald (Marcia) Fitzgerald, Alexandria Bay; a nephew William J. Fitzgerald, Dexter; step nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-brother John W. Fitzgerald, his wife Cheryl Ritter and his companion Mary Beaumont.

Gary was born in Alexandria Bay, March 20, 1957, a son to William and Helen Rodríguez Fitzgerald. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1976 where he lettered in hockey and football. Following his high School graduation, he attended Jefferson Community College.

Gary worked as a bartender at the Carriage House Restaurant for 32 years. He later was the Steward at the American Legion Post 61, Watertown for the past 12 years.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to the American Legion Post 61, 138 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601.

