Groundbreaking this weekend for Dexter’s ‘The Last Station’

The Last Station groundbreaking and fundraiser in Dexter
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department and Dexter Historical Association are teaming up to preserve the fire department’s history.

Historical society President Carolyn Marlowe and fire department President Drew Heise were on 7 New This Morning to talk about The Last Station groundbreaking and fundraiser this weekend.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The Last Station will house the fire department’s memorabilia, along with apparatus and equipment from decades past. About $60,000 has been raised so far.

The event is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Dexter Historical Society at the corner of West Kirby and Brown streets.

The Dexter Free Library will host children’s activities and a bake sale.

You can call 315-405-3412 to find out more or visit dextervfd.org.

