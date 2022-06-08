Advertisement

Hochul defends Bills stadium deal, gun positions in debate

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, left, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, center,...
New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, left, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, center, Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY), face off during New York's governor primary debate at the studios of WCBS2-TV, June 7, 2022, in New York.(Bebeto Matthews | AP / Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The two Democrats challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bid to keep her job criticized her Tuesday for her past backing from the National Rifle Association and the deal she reached to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer money on a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Hochul, appearing in her first debate Tuesday night, defended the stadium deal and said her positions on guns had evolved in the 10 years since she got a favorable rating from the NRA.

She is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island and New York City’s elected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
Police lights
Teens accused of stealing 3 vehicles
Watertown City Hall
Watertown lawmakers approve city’s budget in split vote

Latest News

Curator Flip Filippi explains a photo exhibit at the Traditional Arts of Upstate New York...
Photo exhibit focuses on the art of agriculture
Wake Up Weather
Skies clearing by afternoon
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: Watertown’s Vanduzee, Clay & Gale streets
Photo exhibit focuses on the art of agriculture