LaBarr to retire August 31 as Watertown school superintendent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patti LaBarr says she will retire as Watertown City School District superintendent on August 31.

Her retirement was announced Tuesday night during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, but no date was mentioned.

LaBarr has been leading the district for the past 5 years.

The school board is now going to work with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Steve Todd to start a search for a new Watertown school superintendent.

