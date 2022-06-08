LaBarr to retire as Watertown school superintendent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The superintendent of Watertown City Schools is retiring.

It was announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Patti LaBarr has been the district’s superintendent for five years.

Board members applauded LaBarr after the announcement was made.

It’s unclear when her last day will be. Superintendent retirements are typically effective on June 30, the official end of the academic year.

