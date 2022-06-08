Lewis County beefing up security on trails

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Come June you’ll see more security along Lewis County trails.

A resolution passed at Tuesday night’s Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting to hire Gold Star Security out of Watertown.

ATV and other riders can expect to see personnel throughout the trail system with a focus on protecting landowner property that is on or nearby the trails.

Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says the security team will be in addition to the sheriff’s office’s recreational patrol.

“We need to increase our presence and make sure those landowners that are generous with their property feel that the county is holding people responsible,” he said.

The contract will run from June to October. Piche says it’s looking to cost the county about $90,000.

