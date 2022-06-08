Advertisement

Lewis County beefing up security on trails

ATVs on a Lewis County trail
ATVs on a Lewis County trail(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Come June you’ll see more security along Lewis County trails.

A resolution passed at Tuesday night’s Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting to hire Gold Star Security out of Watertown.

ATV and other riders can expect to see personnel throughout the trail system with a focus on protecting landowner property that is on or nearby the trails.

Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says the security team will be in addition to the sheriff’s office’s recreational patrol.

“We need to increase our presence and make sure those landowners that are generous with their property feel that the county is holding people responsible,” he said.

The contract will run from June to October. Piche says it’s looking to cost the county about $90,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Police lights
Teens accused of stealing 3 vehicles
In Canton, gas prices are over $5 a gallon.
What gives? Gas prices soar even with tax holiday

Latest News

Members of the real estate community came together Wednesday to clean up part of Watertown's...
Realtors spruce up area around monument
A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers...
After crash, state police remind motorists of NY’s Move Over law
A wooden water main was discovered in the village of Turin
Turin uncovers wooden water main that could pre-date the Civil War
Mike Lundy and Corry Lawler
Developer Mike Lundy sells construction business