Marion (Wariianen) Lazore “Auntie”, 74, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Marion (Wariianen) Lazore “Auntie” (74), was called home at Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after a valiant battle with cirrhosis and cancer. However, not before she gathered her strength to gift her family one last week of good times before embarking on her journey to heaven.

Marion was born September 14, 1947, in Cornwall, Ontario, to Louis and Elizabeth (Papineau) Lazore. Marion did not have any children of her own, but she loved and cared for all her nieces, nephews, and all their children like her own.

Marion showed love for so many and set an example that we can all carry with us to create more kindness in the world. She cared deeply for all those around her regardless of if they were family or not. She inspired the community to be kinder to our animals and always carried dog biscuits in her car to share. She showed her love through food, always cooking dinners to bring her family together and she sure did know how to make you feel special when she made you one of her delicious cakes or fudge.

Marion enjoyed puzzling with her friends at Sweetgrass Manor, playing radio bingo, going to the casino, and playing cards while spending time with family and friends. She was always the first to start a card game and you could be sure lots of laughter and good times were in store with her around. She loved Elvis, so much so that the only time in her life that she would even consider setting aside her fear of flying was for a family trip to Graceland and Nashville. She loved fishing; attending church on Saturday so she could be out participating in the local tournaments on Sunday.

Marion graduated from Salmon River High School in 1966. She worked at Winross Toys in Rochester for many years before moving back to Akwesasne in the late 80s to care for her mother. She enjoyed her home at Sweetgrass Manor and would later assume the property caretaker position for many decades. She was a woman of faith and spent most afternoons in rosary prayers for our community during covid and made every effort to attend mass and support our local church.

Marion is predeceased by her parents and her siblings – Tommy Lazore, Julia (Lazore) Francis, and Annie (Lazore) Elward. Also predeceasing her were sister-in-law - Elizabeth (Betty) Lazore, niece - Nora Elward, great great nephew - Nick Elward, nephew - Abraham Francis, and Robert Francis Jr. III – great great nephew; infant.

Marion is survived by: her brother – Robert Lazore; her cherished nephews and niece – Tina Terrance, Teddy Francis Jr., Robert (Maryann) Francis, Annmarie (Mike) Francis-Gray, Charlie Ortiz – life partner of Nora Elward, Tim (Rhonda) Elward, Jeffrey Elward, John Elward, Elizabeth Lazore; and so many great and great great nieces and nephews to be counted.

Marion will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all those blessed to know her. She was good medicine and she will be greatly missed.

A viewing for family and friends will begin Thursday, June 9th, at 4 PM until Friday, June 7th, 2022, at 9 PM at her nephew’s residence located at 143 Geronimo Lane Akwesasne, NY. The services will be held at the St. Regis Church, Akwesasne, on Saturday, June 11th, at 9 AM with a procession to her final resting place.

