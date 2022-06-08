Advertisement

Michael L. Gates, 66

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael L. Gates, 66, a longtime resident of the North Country, died Saturday evening, May 28,2022 at the Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. Mike was born on May 1,1956 in Carthage, the son of the late Harry and Helen (Pierce) Gates of West Carthage.

Among his survivors are his son, Andrew Gates, of Baldwinsville, NY and his daughter, Sarah Gates-Millard of Turin, NY.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

