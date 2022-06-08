Morning Checkup: Carpal Tunnel Open House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome? Samaritan Medical Center is hosting an open house you might be interested in.

Dr. Brian Zafonte is Samaritan’s director of orthopedic surgery. He talked about a carpal tunnel open house this weekend.

Watch the video for his interview on Samaritan’s morning checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The open house is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Samaritan Medical Center’s rotunda.

Among the topics are risk factors, how the disease progresses, and treatment options. There will be a demonstration of carpal tunnel surgery using a mannequin hand.

You can register for the event at samaritanhealth.com/ortho.

