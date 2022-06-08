Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Carpal Tunnel Open House

Morning Checkup: Carpal Tunnel Open House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome? Samaritan Medical Center is hosting an open house you might be interested in.

Dr. Brian Zafonte is Samaritan’s director of orthopedic surgery. He talked about a carpal tunnel open house this weekend.

Watch the video for his interview on Samaritan’s morning checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The open house is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Samaritan Medical Center’s rotunda.

Among the topics are risk factors, how the disease progresses, and treatment options. There will be a demonstration of carpal tunnel surgery using a mannequin hand.

You can register for the event at samaritanhealth.com/ortho.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle
Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.
Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Police lights
Teens accused of stealing 3 vehicles
Stabbing
Ogdensburg police seek public’s help in stabbing investigation

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Carpal Tunnel Open House
Morning Checkup: Carpal Tunnel Open House
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: cannabis & pain, COVID treatment benefits, long COVID
Tomorrow's Health
monkeypox
Monkeypox: should you worry?