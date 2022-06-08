Pauline F. Burkum, 90, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Pauline F. Burkum, age 90 of Potsdam, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 AM at St Mary’s Church with Father Patrick Ratigan. Burial will follow the service at St Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.

Family may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 8th from 4-7. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, Hospice of St Lawrence Valley or the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department.

Pauline is survived by her children, Larry (Bonnie) Burkum, Thomas (Linda) Burkum, Patricia Burkum, Gerald (Karen) Burkum all of Potsdam, Nancy Jandreau of Ballston Lake, Martha Burkum of Canton, Timothy (Kelley) Burkum of Potsdam, Sally (Joe) LaBarr of Dickinson Center, Teresa (David) Fenton of Canton, Cindy (Bill) Converse of Hopkinton and Lisa (Tom) Foster of Parishville: 23 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Francis J. Burkum who died in 2011 and a daughter Susann Burkum in 1989. In addition, she was predeceased by 4 brothers: Lucien Ayotte, Euclid Ayotte, Fernand Ayotte and Ernest Ayotte and 3 sisters: Ann Silmser, Eleanor Leonard and Loretta Ayotte, also 6 siblings passed at an early age.

Mrs. Pauline F. Burkum was born on November 24, 1931 in Massena, NY to the late Albert and Exilia (LeRoux) Ayotte. She attended Norwood-Norfolk School and graduated in 1950. She worked for a time at Fishman in Potsdam. On June 21, 1952 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, NY she was married to Francis J. Burkum. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and gardening.

Condolences online can be sent at garnerfh.com.

