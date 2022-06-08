Photo exhibit focuses on the art of agriculture

There’s an exhibit at the TAUNY Center in Canton that puts art and agriculture hand in hand. Emily Griffin tells us how it shows a gentler side of the labor-intensive industry.

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - At the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center in Canton, farmers are going from pasture to picture.

It started five years ago when Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County wanted to show the agriculture industry in a different light.

“So, anyone in St. Lawrence County who grows or raises or produces or sells food grown in the area was eligible for a free professional photoshoot,” exhibit curator Flip Filippi said.

They teamed up with local photographer Jennifer McCluskey to cultivate the collection.

“Over the past four to five years of doing photos at 80-plus businesses, we actually have a collection of more than 12,000 images,” Filippi said.

Images show the silly side of agriculture. The cute parts. The labor. The traditions. And the beauty.

“We wanted to show people the beauty that’s intrinsic in harnessing the natural world in the effort to produce food for your neighbors,” Filippi said.

The big focus of the project is making connections between consumers and producers.

“Maybe it’s a relationship with a new producer or gaining new skills using seasonal ingredients or getting a better sense of the actual growing season or sharing it with your child when you get a new recipe.”

And that is the real art of agriculture.

The exhibit will be at the TAUNY Center through October -- and it’s free.

