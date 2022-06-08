Advertisement

Police temporarily close part of Watertown’s State Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police shut down part of State Street in Watertown for about an hour Tuesday evening.

Police say they received a call that a man had been attacked by someone with what appeared to be a firearm.

State Street was shutdown near Park Drive as officers searched an apartment building above a skate shop.

The street was reopened around 6:45 PM.

“We’ve cleared the apartment and it’s safe. We found nobody else inside, now our investigation continues to see if we can identify the persons responsible,” said Det. Lt. Joe Donoghue.

Police say the person who was attacked was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

No one is in custody and police say they don’t expect that to change.

We’re anticipating more info soon.

