Realtors spruce up area around monument

Members of the real estate community came together Wednesday to clean up part of Watertown's Thompson Park.
Members of the real estate community came together Wednesday to clean up part of Watertown's Thompson Park.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the real estate community came together Wednesday to clean up part of Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Realtors from across the region helped to plant flowers, mulch, and beautify the area around the 10th Mountain Division Monument. It’s a part of Realtors Are Good Neighbors Week.

“They got a chance to, like, talk to each other and see each other outside of that real estate environment. Maybe they have a client that’s selling a house and another one has got one that’s buying a house so they see each other that way and they don’t see each other in a social or relaxed setting,” said Lance Evans, executive officer, Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.

Evans says it’s nice to show that realtors are a part of the community.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

