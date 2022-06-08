Richard Joseph “Joe” Weekes, 83, of Harrisville

Richard Joseph “Joe” Weekes, 83, of Creekside Drive, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where he had been a resident for a short time. (Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Joseph “Joe” Weekes, 83, of Creekside Drive, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where he had been a resident for a short time.

Joe was born in Watertown, NY on January 5, 1939, son of the late Kenneth A. & M. Theresa (Lawrence) Weekes. Upon his graduation from high school, he earned his Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in Utica. After his schooling he was employed by the Utica Mutual Insurance Company, followed by the Agricultural Insurance Company. He then went onto work fro the Foster Agency in Gouverneur, eventually purchasing the company and forming the Foster-Weekes Agency.

On April 23, 1960 he married Alice M. Hunter in Harrisville.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, boating, four-wheling and hunting. He was a member of the St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville as well as the Harrrisville and Gouverneur Fire Departments. He was a life member and past president of the Mouldy Pond Hunting Club, a life member of the Gouverneur Elks Club and life member of the Long Pond Snowmibile Club. He was also the past president of the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club, receiving the John Spencer Memorial Award as well as the Conservation Club Service Award.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Alice, four children; Joe (Laurie) Weekes Jr. of Gouverneur, Helen M. (Joel) McCrea of Harrisvile, Kenneth J. (Kim) Weekes of Laurens, NY, Eric G. (April) Weekes of Gouverneur, two sisters; Helen M. (Eugene) Vaelentine of Harrisville and Kathleen A. (David) Manchester of Harrisville, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no public calling hours, services will be held privately by Joe’s family. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

