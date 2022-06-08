Advertisement

Rory M. O’Neill, 71, of Fowler

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Rory M. O’Neill, age 71, of Fowler, passed away at home on June 6, 2022.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 starting at 1:00 p.m. at 70 Island Branch Road, Fowler. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Rory was born on October 2, 1950 in Syracuse to the late John and Stella (Stopiro) O’Neill. He attended school in Syracuse and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He had received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, and RVN Cross of Gallantry with palm and frame.

Rory worked in construction until becoming disabled in a work accident in 1991. He married Phyllis Marsh on July 14, 1991. Phyllis passed away on January 31, 2022. Rory loved to hunt, collected and restored Jeeps, and was a fun guy who enjoyed making maple syrup, but didn’t like to eat any of it.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cassandra and Jesse Hitchcock, sisters, Sharon and Ellen O’Neill, and grandchildren, Hailey, Kevin and Aleigha. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Joe Lusignan.

Donations in memory of Rory may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation at https://www.dvnf.org/donation/.

