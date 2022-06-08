Route 283 to be named in honor of Colonel Michael Plummer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Route 283 near Fort Drum is set to be named after Colonel Michael Plummer.

That announcement came from Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush’s offices.

Plummer, a retired Army colonel, played a pivotal role in reviving Fort Drum and bringing the 10th Mountain Division to the north country.

In his retirement, he worked tirelessly to support soldiers, their families, and the north country community.

Colonel Plummer passed away in January of this year.

The bill now needs the governor’s signature and Route 283 from Watertown to Fort Drum will then be known as Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway.

