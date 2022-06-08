Advertisement

Skies clearing by afternoon

A typical June day
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The day starts out cloudy, but we’ll see sun by afternoon.

Those clouds will break up and we’ll see highs around 70.

Clouds and rain move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be a rainy, foggy day. Downpours could be heavy, especially in the morning. We’ll have hit-or-miss showers for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We go back to dry conditions for Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and close to 70 for both Saturday and Sunday, with only a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-70s on Tuesday.

