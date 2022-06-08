Advertisement

Traffic advisories: Watertown’s Vanduzee, Clay & Gale streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three Watertown streets will be closed Wednesday.

Vanduzee Street will be closed to through traffic for the next couple of days.

DPW crews will be working on storm sewers starting at 7 a.m.

The work is expected to take two days and be completed by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Local traffic will be allowed.

Roadwork will close two other streets. Clay Street will be closed between Sterling and Academy streets. Gale Street will be closed between Cooper and Mill streets.

In both cases, work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Drivers who typically use those streets should find different routes to their destinations.

