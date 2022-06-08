Walldroff Farm Equipment reflects on 50 years in business

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A farm equipment business near Watertown is changing hands after 50 years. The owner is set to retire after seeing significant changes in an industry which rivals the importance of Fort Drum.

If you look at two pieces of equipment, the red one back in the 1980s would have cost you about $4,000.

The yellow one behind it today costs around $1 million and they serve the same purpose.

It’s an evolution in technology that equipment salesman Wendall Walldroff has seen firsthand in his 50 years.

“Going to this machine, you’re going upwards of 12 tons per minute, so what this can achieve literally in a 10-minute period, it took one literally all day to achieve with that machine,” he said.

After 50 years, however, the family business won’t be in the family any longer.

They have sold the company to Empire Tractor.

The Walldroff name will stay but the company will be converted into a division under the new ownership.

“It’s kind of time for us to kind to pass the wand to hopefully a bigger, better outcome where the Walldroff equipment can really stay in the area but have a new dimension to it,” said Walldroff.

Earlier this year, we learned agriculture in the region is a $1.7 billion industry, comparable to the influence Fort Drum has here.

The industry has grown over the decades because of the available farming land.

“To go out and find a 50-acre, call it personal paradise. It exists here, it does not exist in many other places in the country,” said Walldroff.

Walldroff says it wasn’t easy building the business from the ground up but he says it’s the loyal customer base that has helped them reach this point.

“We’re extremely grateful and grateful for the success that we have had,” said Walldroff.

although he’s retiring, Waldroff is coining it a “change in something to do,”

stepping away from an industry that he and his family helped pioneer in our region.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.