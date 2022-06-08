Watertown police search for 2 suspects in alleged assault on State Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are searching for two suspects in connection with Tuesday’s alleged assault at a State Street apartment.

Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue said a 34-year-old man reported to police that two men came to his apartment at 1301 State Street.

The man, whose identity was not released, told police that one of the suspects struck him in the head with a handgun.

According to Donoghue, the victim was able to flee his apartment and report the attack.

He said police responded to the scene, and since it was unclear if an armed suspect was still inside the apartment, authorities shut down a portion of State Street.

Donoghue said the police department’s special response team and K-9 unit went into the apartment but found no one there. The road was reopened to traffic.

The alleged victim was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

Donoghue said it’s unclear if the injured man knew the suspects. He said the victim was only able to give vague descriptions.

He declined to comment on a possible motive for the assault.

Donoghue said police are following leads and the investigation continues.

