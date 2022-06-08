Woman charged with trespassing at Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A teenager was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly trespassing at Watertown High School.

City police said an 18-year-old woman was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

A school resource officer was on duty when the arrest was made.

7 News was unable to reach district Superintendent Patti LaBarr for comment.

Police said additional information would be released later Wednesday afternoon. We’ll update this story when we get further details.

