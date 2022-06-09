Advertisement

10th Mountain Division commander to leaders: leave soldiers alone after hours

Major General Milford Beagle Jr.
Major General Milford Beagle Jr.(U.S. Army, WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division is making changes when it comes to leadership relying on cell phones to communicate with soldiers.

In a recent memo, Major General Milford Beagle Jr. tells leaders there should be no work-related texts, chats, or messages before 5 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

There are exceptions including personal messages, and work-related emergencies.

“The overuse and reliance on cell phones causes unforeseen stress on soldiers and families,” he said. “The constant need to be tethered to one’s phone for work-related information serves to keep soldiers and leaders on edge.”

Beagle makes the point that the division should rely less on leadership by text so that soldiers can have uninterrupted personal time outside the standard duty day.

He encourages leaders to give information in a face-to-face manner.

Beagle emphasizes this is not a ban on cell phones and the goal is for the 10th Mountain Division to break the cycle, improve predictability, and reduce stress on soldiers.

