9/11 Ground Zero flag comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A solemn piece of American History made its way to Watertown Wednesday evening.

A flag that once flew at Ground Zero rose again at the Massey Street Fire Station as part of a ceremony honoring the sacrifices made by Americans on 9/11 and throughout the global war on terror.

Particular honor was given to Battalion Chief David Lachenauer who lost his life as a result of 9/11-related cancer.

“It’s been several years since we lost Battalion Chief Lachenauer. It’s easy to go about our day-to-day lives and lose track of what happened. Having this flag here forces us to stop, take a minute and think about the sacrifices Battalion Chief Lachenauer and his family made in addition to all of the public safety that had casualties that day,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman.

After the ceremony, the flag was lowered and it will spend a night with one of the crews of the fire department.

Thursday, the flag will continue its journey across the state and country, leaving from the 10th Mountain Division Monument at Thompson Park.

