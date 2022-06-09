Advertisement

‘The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg’ is this weekend

The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is holding its own version of “The Amazing Race” reality show.

Organizers Connie Martin and Val Testanie talked about The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 and starts at the church.

The “race” takes participants to small businesses throughout the city, which gives them a chance to learn more about places they may not be familiar with.

You can find out more and register at https://bit.ly/OgdensburgRace. You can also email firstpresogdensburg@gmail.com or call 315-276-5757.

